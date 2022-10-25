Scarium Returns to the Aquarium

DULUTH, Minn. – Scarium at the Aquarium is back for some boo-tastic fun at the Great Lakes Aquarium.

Tuesday was the first of three days full of trick or treating, craft making, a chance to check out Scooba divers carving pumpkins in the big tank, and even a space to join in on a dance part.

It’s a Halloween tradition that’s been going on at the aquarium for more than two decades.

“It’s a great community event, a lot of our members look forward to it each year and it’s a safe, warm, which is important here in Minnesota, Halloween event for folks to join us. Unfortunately, we are all sold out this year. It tends to be really popular, but we love Scarium every year,” Great Lakes Aquarium Director of Learning and Engagement, Alexis Berke said.

Even though the Scarium is sold out the last two days, you can still check out what the aquarium has to offer from 10 until 3 p.m.