Superior Fire Department Receives Big Donation From Elks Lodge #403

Emma Propp,
Sfd Check

Picture taken from the Superior Fire Department’s Facebook page.

SUPERIOR, Wis. — Elks Lodge was feeling generous Saturday and gave the Superior Fire Department a big donation.

The Superior Elks Lodge #403 presented the department with a $4,000 check. The funds will go towards their car seat safety program.

The program helps to make sure people are putting their child’s car seat in correctly.

The Fire Department said in a Facebook post the donation will go a long way in helping to keep children in our community safe.

Categories: Community, News, News – Latest News, Wisconsin

You Might Like

Fox21 Livestream Banner Generic 728x90