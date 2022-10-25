Superior Fire Department Receives Big Donation From Elks Lodge #403

SUPERIOR, Wis. — Elks Lodge was feeling generous Saturday and gave the Superior Fire Department a big donation.

The Superior Elks Lodge #403 presented the department with a $4,000 check. The funds will go towards their car seat safety program.

The program helps to make sure people are putting their child’s car seat in correctly.

The Fire Department said in a Facebook post the donation will go a long way in helping to keep children in our community safe.