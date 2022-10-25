The Village Witch Grand Opening In Canal Park

DULUTH, Minn. — A new business opened up in Canal Park Sunday, bringing a little bit of spook to the Dewitt-Seitz Marketplace.

Down a long stretch of hallways on the second floor, The Village Witch held a grand opening where people stopped by to see the assortment of art, potions, rocks, and herbs there. Owner Carolyn Kerns, says that she offers tarot card readings and can help people explore nontraditional paths of spirituality.

“Another piece of my practice, I call it herb magic. But really, it’s just like the gifts and energies that plants have as they grow into who they are in the world. But I do a lot of work with drying them and turning them into what I call potions, which is basically utilizing those energies and blending them synergistically to make particular things,” explained Kerns.

The Village Witch has occupied the space since this past summer but only took appointments. With this grand opening it’s now open to the public.