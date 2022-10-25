UMD Football Gears Up for Potential Final Home Game Against Minot State

Kickoff is at noon on Saturday.

DULUTH, Minn.- UMD football will have their final home game of the regular season on Saturday as they take on Minot State at Malosky Stadium.

The Bulldogs will once again be looking to bounce back after they suffered their 3rd loss of the year at Bemidji this past weekend.

Saturday’s game could also signal the final home game ever for the seniors on the team.

Head Coach Curt Wiese expressed on Tuesday just how much those seniors mean to the team.

“It’s been a great senior class. Maybe not wins and losses on the field this year as far as their expectation and or ours. But their leadership on and off the field, their character on and off the field. It’s a tremendous group, I’m going to miss these guys a bunch,” said Wiese.

“Yeah it’s coming to an end here. It’ll be an emotional day for all of our seniors here. Me personally, it’s been a heck of a ride. I’m looking forward to having a bit more opportunity here. You know let’s make a run at it amd hopefully come out with a win,” added senior running back Wade Sullivan.

