Wisconsin Law Enforcement Reminding Parents of Halloween Safety Tips

WISCONSIN — Wisconsin Law Enforcement wants to remind the public to stay safe this Halloween weekend.

The Wisconsin Department of Corrections is encouraging police and sheriff’s offices around the state to drop by sex offenders’ homes to remind them that they are absolutely not allowed to answer the door to trick-or-treaters.

Offenders are banned from having Halloween decorations, handing out candy, wearing a costume, or turning their porch light on during the trick-or-treating hours.

The Wisconsin Sex Offender Registry website shows the addresses where predators are living.

The DOC has some recommendations for safe trick-or-treating. Advice includes: