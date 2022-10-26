#20 Cornell & #19 UMD Men’s Hockey to Meet for 1st Time in Almost 17 Years

UMD and Cornell last played on December 28th, 2005.

DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD men’s hockey team will be once again looking to bounce back after dropping their fourth straight game last weekend against Wisconsin.

A streak they haven’t had since 2015.

Even more of a longer streak is the last time they played their upcoming opponent.

You have to look all the way back to 2005 when UMD last played Cornell.

Head Coach Scott Sandelin says he’s still familiar with Cornell besides the nearly 17 year wait.

“They’re big, they always have size, they’re good defensively. They’re a team that’s hard to outwork and I have a lot of respect for that. That’s why they’re successful every year. They’ve got good players. Like I said structurely they’re good, track back hard, defend in numbers. I’m glad we played Mankato because it’s a very similar type of team we’re going to go against,” said Sandelin.

Puck drop is at 7:07 PM on Friday night.