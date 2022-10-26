Another Week, Another Top 3 Opponent for #5 UMD Women’s Hockey

DULUTH, Minn.- Coming off a tough two game series in Columbus against top ranked Ohio State, UMD women’s hockey returns home Friday to face another top 5 team in Wisconsin.

And the story of this series has to be defense.

Both the Bulldogs and Badgers have the best defenses in the WCHA.

Wisconsin is 1st with a 0.90 goals against average and UMD is 2nd at 1.25.

Head Coach Maura Crowell says the key this weekend is being more aggressive in terms of taking shots on the offense side.

“I think when you’re not putting 4 or 5 goals a game, you probably need to shoot it more. I’d like to see us not be so picky and put more pucks on net and go to work. Ugly goals count the same as pretty goals so it doesn’t need to be a backdoor pass or something a little more dynamic. Just put pucks to net and get your head up while doing it, don’t overhandle and find the back of the net,” said Crowell.

One of Crowell’s top goal scorers in year’s past, Gabbie Hughes, currently leads the team in assists. But she’s confident the goals will come as she adjusts to a new line.

“It’s fun, I like it a lot. I like having new people. Like coach said I’ve played with Kleiner for four years. I think maybe one game I didn’t have her on my line. It’s different but it’s a fun experience trying to get to know new people. And have them get to know me and that communication side of it is super fun. So when it does pay off, when we talk on the bench of our personal habits and what we do. Then having it pay off on the ice and having other people bury some goals is definently a super fun experience and hopefully we can continue that,” said Hughes.

Hughes and the Bulldogs hit the ice Friday at 3 PM.