Bentleyville Candy Bar Fundraiser Happening Once Again

TWIN PORTS — Do you have a sweet tooth and a love for Bentleyville? Well, the annual Golden Ticket Candy Bar Fundraiser is going on once again just in time for the holidays.

At participating Holiday Gas Stations people can buy a chocolate candy bar for only $1.

Once you unwrap the bar you may even receive a voucher for a prize. Potential prizes may include sweatshirts, Holiday gift cards, hats, toys, and even a Golden Ticket.

There will be 10 Golden Ticket winners this year with one being dinner for 4 at Grandmas and another a 2-night stay at the Edgewater Hotel.

All proceeds go right back into making Bentleyville great. To learn more about the fundraiser, click here.