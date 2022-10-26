Chester Bowl Working on Adding a Permanent Bridge Across Chester Creek

DULUTH, Minn.–Some may notice some construction going on at Chester Bowl on Skyline Parkways right now. Crews are busy working to put in a permanent bridge that crosses over the creek near the ski chalet.

In previous years, hikers could go over the creek on a temporary foot bridge that would be set up every fall and then taken down each spring. The temporary bridge was at a much lower height and would often be flooded by the creek during the spring melting season, causing closures.

The upgraded structure will be much wider than the temporary one, allowing for more foot and ski traffic. Construction crews are following some rules to not disturb Chester Creek since it’s a designated habitat for a certain type of fish.

Chester Bowl Director, Dave Schaeffer says, “Chester Creek is a trout stream. The contractors first of all have to be really careful about the work and they cannot be in the water area. And in addition, the way the bridge was planned, it was planned to not disturb the creek bed and therefore not disturb the trout”.

The new bridge is being federally funded through two grants. The cost of the project comes in at about $200,000.

Schaeffer went on to say, “Primarily paid for through two different grants. One is the Community Development Public Facilities grant and the other is a St. Louis County grant to Chester Bowl through the city of Duluth. Both are ultimately federal funding that’s coming into Duluth because of this project”.

This project will provide year-round access to the ski hill while better connecting the trails around Chester Bowl. Staff are hoping for the project to wrap up just in time for their winter ski season, with opening day being tentatively scheduled for December 10th, 2022.