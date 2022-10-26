Coffee Conversation: Duluth Chamber Works to Move Business Forward

DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth Area Chamber of Commerce Vice President, Daniel Fanning, joined FOX21 in studio talking all things happening for the business community.

We discussed several things that the Duluth Area Chamber of Commerce is working on, including the 152nd Annual Dinner taking place Wednesday, November 2.

Along with the chamber’s work regarding policy and advocacy at the city, county, state and federal levels to help support members, the business community and key legislative priorities.