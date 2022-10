Coffee Conversation: Musical Artist Todd Eckart Previews Halloween Performance

DULUTH, Minn. — Musical Artist Todd Eckart joined FOX21 live in studio to preview his upcoming Halloween performance.

The event kicks off Tuesday, October 26 (7-11pm) at the West Theatre in Duluth.

Tickets are $15 and you can purchase them at readertix.com.

Jim Cooper, George Ellsworth, and Matthew Groom will also be performing.