DPD Plans to Expand Unmanned Aerial System Operations

DULUTH, Minn. – The Citizen Review Board along with the DPD held a public forum to discuss the expansion of Unmanned Aerial System Operations.

The Duluth Police Department relayed their intentions of expanding drone use as well as why they deem it necessary. The points they laid out were that drones allow the police to search potentially dangerous areas without putting human or canine lives at risk and they cost less than other aerial support methods.

After going over the policy, some members from the public expressed their concerns of privacy invasion as well as what they feel the policy should relay.

“The use of drones is another example of the Duluth Police Department using cutting edge technologies and practices to try to keep our officers safe and community safe,” Duluth Police Department Sgt. Jason Eikam said.

You can view the proposed SUAS operations policy on the DPD’s website.

The period for public comment with be open for two more weeks before it is presented to the City Council.