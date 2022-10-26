Duluth’s Best Bread Incorporates Charcoal Flour For Spooky Treat

DULUTH, Minn. — Earlier this month we told you about a 17-pound pretzel that was made by Duluth’s Best Bread. Now their creative geniuses are baking up something spookier for the Halloween season.

“Spooky Rolls” as they call them get a dose of activated charcoal to turn them pitch black. The Cinnamon rolls are topped with candied oranges made in house, and owners say that although the charcoal does not change the taste profile, customers should not be scared of trying a roll or two.

Robert Lillegard, Co-Owner said, “Most people seem enthusiastic I think people like a fun Halloween theme, especially an understated Halloween theme. We thought about putting spiders in everything but thought that would be pretty edgy.”

Along with the spooky rolls, Lillegard tells us that a few of their other pastries are getting adorned with Halloween decorations.

You can purchase the Halloween treat at both Duluth’s Best Bread locations Wednesday through Saturday only.