Family Freedom Center And Neighborhood Youth Services Will Host Third Annual Trunk-Or-Treat

Trunk-or-Treat takes place at the Lake City parking lot in Canal Park from 12-4 p.m. on Saturday.

DULUTH, Minn. — The third annual Family Freedom Center and Neighborhood Youth Services Trunk-or-Treat event is happening Saturday.

This spooktacular day is free and kids are able to show off their best costumes while grabbing candy from decorated trunks.

The event is becoming more well known in the community and has grown from around 30 trunks to close to 60.

One of the organizers says that this event draws in lots of kids and families every year.

“We’ve done it the past 3 years and it’s been a great turnout, had a few thousands kids each year which was a lot of fun. A lot of local businesses, and entities, program partners, schools, sports clubs, all get involved and have trunks. And they decorate them, and people are in costume, we got music here. And people just funnel in, and just grab candy from every trunk so it’s a good time,” said Pez Davila, Operations Director of Family Freedom Center and Neighborhood Youth Services.

This event takes place at the Lake City parking lot in Canal Park from 12-4 p.m. If you need a way to get there, you can message the Family Freedom Center on Facebook and they’ll connect you with a free ride.