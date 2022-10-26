Minnesota State Patrol Graduation, 65th Training Class

MINNESOTA — The next time you’re out on the road, you might find one of Minnesota’s newest troopers keeping highways safe.

In a ceremony Tuesday morning, 35 new troopers graduated after training that began in July at Camp Ripley.

The latest group of cadets includes people from all walks of life and backgrounds, including real estate, military, sales, and even law school. One being from the Iron Range and the City of Eveleth. Reese Benda is a graduate of the 65th State Patrol Training Academy.

“Badge 224. Reese Benda. Being pinned by his father, Thomas Schaefbauer,” said the speaker.

Congratulations to Reese and his family. Reese and other cadets finished a 14-week training course and will start field training with another trooper next month.

As the 65th class, they are known as the “Rolling 65th.” The cadets should be rolling solo as troopers by late January.