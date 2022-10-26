Northern Star: Nolan Witt

Witt has compiled over 500 yards on the ground, averaging 12 yards per carry with 10 touchdowns in his senior season.

ESKO, Minn.- Nolan Witt has been a huge part of the success Esko’s football program has seen in recent years. During his senior season, he has tallied over 500 yards, averaging 12 yards per carry, with ten touchdowns, an achievement Witt has earned simply by putting in the work.

“I’ve been playing a long time, I have a lot of playing time behind me. It’s just builds up, it helps. All the time I put in the gym and speed and stuff, it’s got a good advantage on some of the people that haven’t put as much time in,” says Witt.

The one thing Witt says he will never forget to bring to the field on game day, is his confidence.

“I do play with a lot of confidence. I find a lot of it in the team, being able to depend on my teammates helps a lot, just being confident walking on the field just give you a good advantage,” Witt says.

Esko has an extensive arsenal of weapons posted all over the field, Witt is just one more threat for opposing defenses to worry about.

“He’s powerful, but yet he’s got good feet. He’s got really fantastic feet, deceptively fast, he’s really picked up his vision the pas couple seasons, he runs hard, we’ve seen that. He’s a special athlete. I think he’s learned he’s a major component even if he’s not getting the ball consistently, you have to stop 28. If you don’t stop 28 it’s a slow death,” says Esko’s running backs coach Matthew Peterson.

As Witt runs towards the end of his career with Esko, he looks forward taking the next step in his football career.

“We play at a high level, all of us and we get deep in the playoffs we play good teams and it just helps you a lot, play at the next level. I just want to keep playing. I don’t want it to end,” says Witt.

Esko’s postseason journey has officially begun, as they will compete in the coming weeks for a section title.