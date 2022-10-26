Prep Volleyball: Esko & Proctor Secure Spots in Section 7AA Quarterfinals

The quarterfinals will take place on Friday at the higher seeds.

ESKO, Minn.- The Esko volleyball team rallied past Mora on Wednesday in the 1st round of the Section 7AA tournament.

After dropping the 1st set, Esko would then take the next three sets to go on to win 3-1.

Esko will hit the road next to face Pine City on Friday.

In other Section 7AA volleyball action, Proctor would go on to defeat Moose Lake-Willow River 3-1.

The Rails will next play at top seeded Rush City on Friday.