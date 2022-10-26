Red Cross Seeking Blood Donors Ahead of Holiday Season

DULUTH, MN – Over the past few months, the Red Cross has seen a decline in enthusiasm for donations and are ramping up efforts ahead of the holiday season to be sure there is a strong blood supply. As a way of saying thank you, all who donate blood between November 1 and 22 will receive a 10 dollar e-gift card. Locally, the Red Cross has partnered with several organizations who are providing additional incentives for coming out to donate at select blood drives.

“So we know that it’s not just the Red Cross. We don’t do things alone. With great partners like UMD Athletics, and the UMD Community, Caribou Coffee, Affinity Plus Credit Union, other partners in the community, the Duluth Depot, it really lets us do things that we would not have any way of doing on our own. So we’re really grateful for those partners for stepping up and helping our mission,” said Dan Williams, executive director at American Red Cross of Northern Minnesota.

There are several blood drives occurring over the next two months across the Northland with a big event planned for November 10 and 11 at the St. Louis County Depot. The 2-day blood drive will give donors the opportunity to walk away with more than just a gift card.

“So at that blood drive, there’s actually going to be the e-gift card for everyone, a military themed Red Cross blood donation t-shirt, you’ll be in a drawing for the 4 tickets for either the Friday or the Saturday night UMD Men’s Hockey game, a $50 prepaid debit card from Affinity,” said Williams.

Caribou Coffee will also be there on Veteran’s Day the 11th with their Bou Truck from the Twin Cities to provide free beverages to donors and service members and veterans.