Wisconsin DHS Urges Homeowners To Remove Lead Paint And Pipes

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services wants homeowners to check their houses for lead sources that could make kids sick.

It’s Childhood Lead Poisoning Prevention Week, and the DHS says it’s important to go over what could be in your house that has the chemical.

They say homes build before 1978 can have lead paint in them, which creates dust you breathe in.

A city is responsible for replacing public lead pipes, but homeowners have to bear the cost of replacing the ones on their private property.

And there’s more to look out for. Lead can also be in makeup, candy, spices, and toys that are made overseas, and can be brought into a house by a person who works in a job or has a hobby that exposes them to it.

Lead can cause lots of health issues, and in kids it can create problems with development, learning, and more.

The DHS estimates 350,000 homes in Wisconsin still have lead paint in them.

You can have a blood test done to see if you or your child have high lead levels.