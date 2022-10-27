21st Avenue East Construction Nearing End Of Project

DULUTH, Minn. — The end is near for a road construction project that has blocked the main way from getting to I-35 to UMD and the College of St. Scholastica.

Duluth’s Public Information Officer tells Fox 21 repair work on 21st Avenue East is expected to wrap up on October 31. However, she tells us that the date is subject to change.

The road has been closed to traffic since June 20 between London Road and Fourth Street, and eventually up Woodland Avenue.

Work has been delayed at times due to unexpected utility repairs, as well as longer times to receive materials for storm sewers and traffic signals.

Until it reopens, people will still need to find another way around.

The official detour is 10th Avenue East up to Fourth Street, then onto Woodland.