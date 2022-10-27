51st Annual Ski and Snowboard Swap

DULUTH, Minn. – Team Duluth hosted the first day of the 51st annual ski and snowboard swap to raise money for their upcoming season.

Held at Spirit Mountain, the swap is the largest and longest running fundraiser for the organization. At the event, equipment and clothing donations are made and resold with proceeds going towards season expenses.

Thursday was the first ever VIP night where 20-dollar tickets were sold to the first 100 people through the door, allowing them the first chance at gear and a chance to speak to experts.

“This is fantastic, if we didn’t have the support of the community, Team Duluth wouldn’t have the success that it’s had over the 51 years we’ve had this ski and snowboard swap. This is the largest one in the Midwest north of Minneapolis, so we get folks from Michigan, Wisconsin, Minnesota, North Dakota, and Canada that come here for this opportunity to purchase brand new and gently used gear,” Team Duluth President, Steve Mihalik said.

Organizers expect to raise around $200,000 dollars over the three 3-day event. The ski swap will continue at Spirt Mountain until noon on Sunday.