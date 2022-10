Coffee Conversation: Duluth Children’s Museum to Transform into “BOO!seum”

DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth Children’s Museum to transform into BOO!seum for Halloween weekend.

Wear your costumes, trick or treat and enjoy spooktacular activities.

Plus, a dance party (outside in our courtyard!)!

The event takes place 3:00 pm – 7:00 pm.

$5 – $10 per person. Price includes museum admission, trick-or-treat bag and hours of Halloween fun.