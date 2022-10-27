Damiano Center Hosts Donna Howard Community Connect To Help Those In Need

DULUTH, Minn. — The Damiano Center on West 4th Street hosted the Donna Howard Community Connect as a way to help those who are in need get ready for the cold of winter.

The event was a one-stop resource opportunity that involved community organizations such Safe Haven, Life House, and the Salvation Army. Organizers handed out free winter clothes like coats and boots, while also providing services like warrant resolutions, along with COVID and flu shots.

Jaci Christiansen, Community Engagement Coordinator at Safe Haven Shelter and Resource Center said, “It’s also a really great way for all the community resources who serve those populations to be in one spot, right? So, we’re not asking people to get on a bus to get all over town to get those resources. They’re able to just come here to the Damiano and get it all taken care of in one day.”

The community engagement coordinator with Safe Haven says this event was a visual reminder that there are many members of the community who are in need.