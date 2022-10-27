Duluth Art Institute Hosts Annual Gala

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Art Institute held their Masquerade Gala tonight, the biggest fundraising event of the year for the organization.

The annual event is put on to raise money for programs that are run through the D.A.I., assisting artists and art learners. There was a silent auction, drag performers, a heads and tails game, as well as a key-chain sale.

Our own Dan Hanger served as the MC for the night.

“Our exhibitions, our art classes, the events that we have are all about uplifting artists that are representing narratives that we aren’t used to hearing about. Like Anishinaabe culture, like what it’s like to be an Iraqi Minnesotan that immigrated here,” Duluth Art Institute Executive Director, Christina Woods said.

The Duluth Art Institutes goal was to raise about $30,000 dollars from Thursday’s event.