Duluth Police Department Announces Updated E-Reporting System Is Ready

DULUTH, Minn. — Thursday, the Duluth Police Department announced they have updated their E-Reporting system.

E-Reporting is a way for people to send in crimes through a system that do not require police to respond right away.

The police department says people can choose from a variety of incidents such as scams, theft, or lost property.

You will be asked questions regarding the crime and a community service officer will later follow-up with you.

E-Reporting is a way for the police department to prioritize emergency calls.