Gordon Community Rallies To Keep Local Post Office Alive

GORDON, Wis. — The Gordon community in Wisconsin continues to rally for its local post office. With the hopes of putting a halt to its intended closure which is due to its lease expiring in 10 days.

On October 20, a rally was held by residents pushing to keep the post office open. Some people travel to Gordon for their mail, if it’s not delivered to their homes. Now, Solon Springs will be the nearest post office.

That is a 20-minute round-trip drive from the one in Gordon and it could be an even longer trip for others.

Some have concerns for the elderly population, and people with a lack of transportation options. One resident labels the close as, “an inexcusable lack of notice to its customers.” Further saying, they found out about the shut down just one month ago.

The resident also says P.O. Box holders and mail recipients have not received any formal notification that their mail service is changing. However, a representative tells Fox 21 that mail deliveries in Gordon will not be affected.

The issue has also caught the attention of some politicians representing Wisconsin. Congressman Tom Tiffany, a republican, sent a letter to the postmaster general’s office asking for the facility to be kept open. Democratic state representative Nick Milroy of the 73rd district was at the rally to speak up about the issue.

According to the USPS website, the Gordon Post Office is closing because its lease expired. It’s last day open is November 9.