Prep Soccer: C-E-C Boys Advance to State Semifinals, Esko & Cloquet-Carlton See Seasons End

NEW BRIGHTON, Minn.- A late goal by Collin Young would help Cloquet-Esko-Carlton boys soccer defeat St. Cloud Tech 3-1 in the Class AA quarterfinals on Thursday.

Earlier in the contest, Elijah Aultman would tally the other goal for the Lumberjacks.

C-E-C will next play DeLaSalle in the semifinals on November 1st at U.S. Bank Stadium.

That contest is set to get underway at 2:30 pm.

In other state soccer action, Mankato East would shut out Cloquet-Carlton 1-0 to end the Lumberjacks season.

And Esko would fall to St. Anthony Village 4-2 as they also saw their season come to a close.