Prep Volleyball: Hermantown Sweeps Hibbing for Spot in Section 7AAA Semifinals

The Hawks will next play at Cloquet on Tuesday in the semifinals.

HERMANTOWN, Minn.- The Hermantown volleyball team is moving on in the Section 7AAA tournament after defeating Hibbing 3-0 on Thursday.

The Hawks will next play at Cloquet on Tuesday in the semifinals.

Gametime is at 6 PM.