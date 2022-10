SCSU Spoils Regular Season Finale for UMD Women’s Soccer

The Bulldogs finish the season at 8-7-1.

DULUTH, Minn.- UMD women’s soccer would give St. Cloud State all they had on Thursday, ultimately falling to the Huskies 2 to 0.

SCSU was led by Jenna Dominguez who tallied both goals in the game.

The Bulldogs finish the season at 8-7-1.