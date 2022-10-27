Speed May Have Been A Factor In Wis. Sen. Bewley Crash

ASHLAND, Wis. — Speed may have been a factor in the fatal car crash involving Wisconsin State Senator Janet Bewley that killed a mother and her daughter back in July.

According to the Ashland Daily Press that pulled from police records, Alyssa Ortman was traveling at 100 mph, in a speed-limit zone of 45, when her car collided with Bewley’s. Ultimately leaving both Ortman and her 5-year-old daughter dead.

The Daily Press says when checking Ortman’s vehicle, police found a vape pen loaded with Delta-8, a THC substance. After obtaining blood sample records, the Daily Press reports that Bewley was completely sober at the time of the crash. However, results of Ortman’s blood tests were not included.

The Daily Press says Bewley told police she was talking on a hands-free phone at the time of the accident.

These findings come after the father of the 5-year-old girl filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Bewley and 3 insurance companies.

The report says Bewley pulled out of a Lake Superior beach entrance on July 22 and into the path of Ortman’s car. After the hit, Ortman’s car spun across Highway 2 and slammed into another vehicle.

Now it is up to the Ashland County District Attorney’s Office to determine if any charges should be filed. It is unclear how long that process may take.