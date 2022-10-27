UMD Men’s Basketball Focused on the Journey Ahead, Not the Past

The Bulldogs we'll have a few exhibition games before their first contest at home against Southern Arkansas on November 11th.

DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD men’s basketball squad had nearly an identical season as the women’s team in 2021-2022.

They posted a 25-6 record, that included a perfect 15-0 record at home.

The Bulldogs wouldn’t capture the NSIC tournament title but they did clinch a spot in the national tournament. Eventually falling to Washburn Unversity in the first round.

Head Coach Justin Wieck says all of last year’s accomplishments are put in the past. And the focus is now on the task ahead.

“Every single year is a new challenge. There’s a new journey that our team has to go on. A lot of that stuff is based on last year and who we have back, which is awesome. We’re in a great spot with the guys we have and guys we’re excited about. But, there’s a lot of hard work that goes into it. Every team is going through the same thing, we’re all going through that same journey trying to get better, trying to figure out what works and what doesn’t and what we kind of need to work on. So all of that stuff is good but at the end of the day you have to tip it up and our guys need to play well by the time we get to November,” said Wieck.

