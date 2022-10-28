Attorney General Ellison Kicks Off Tour in Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. – Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison stopped in Duluth to kick off his weeklong “Minnesota is Not for Sale” tour.

Ellison is using the tour as a way to call out the fossil fuel industry, as well as support the move to cleaner sources of energy. During his visit, Ellison had support from Mayor Emily Larson and U.S. Senator Tina Smith.

“My experience with Attorney Ellison has been extraordinary. Every single time as a city we have called on his office for inside support, testimony, he has been here, his team is incredible. Attorney General Ellison absolutely knows how to build a qualified exceptional team to lead the state of Minnesota,” Duluth Mayor, Emily Larson said.

Ellison argued that companies like Exxon Mobile and the American Petroleum Institute are the leading cause to global climate disruption.

“They cost us thirty years of making the climate changes and the changes that we need in order to live in harmony with this planet. It cost us thirty years with their deception, and they need to compensate the people of our state and they need to help bring about true balance when it comes to global climate change,” Minnesota Attorney General, Keith Ellison said.

Ellison is facing Republican challenger Jim Schultz on the November 8th ballot. Schultz is running on a campaign of investing in public safety defending the constitution, economic prosperity, and consumer protection.