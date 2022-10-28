Chum Warming Center to Open Despite Recent Staffing Concerns

DULTUH, Minn — Chum Warming Center set to officially open after staffing concerns.

Winter in the northland is a different kind of beast, especially for those experiencing homelessness.

Up until recently, Duluth’s warming center in Lincoln Park had concerns that it would not have enough staff to operate.

The Chum Warming Center is an overnight shelter for people to escape the frigid winter weather.

However — the center was unsure if they’d be able to open up on time, thanks to short staffing and not enough volunteers.

Fortunately, organizers say enough people have answered the bell and the shelter is ready to open November 1.

Although, the center is still looking for more volunteers.

“It was tough going for awhile. I mean, everyone is struggling to find staff. These are difficult hours and it’s difficult work. The team that we’ve assembled are people who really are passionate about this, who care about the work, and want to help people. Many of them have experienced homelessness themselves or are in recovery. So, I’m really looking forward to the season and offering a safe place to anyone in our community who’s stranded or experiencing homelessness on these cold winter nights,” said Coordinator Joel Kilgour.

The need for places like this can be seen around town, as homelessness encampments and fires have broken out.

One encampment underneath I-35 caught fire twice within the past year.

Kilgour went on to say, the warming center is a temporary answer to a bigger problem.

“I also want to recognize that this is not the solution. It’s not ideal. This will be a safe place for people to stay warm. We’ll be saving lives through our work here, but people will be sleeping on a mat on the floor with a lot of other people. What we need to do as a community is rally to create the kind of housing and support that people need to be able to survive and thrive.”

Meanwhile, Chum still needs donations to help people stay warm this winter.

Especially boots, socks, gloves, and handwarmers.

Donations can be dropped off at Chum’s office on West 2nd Street in Duluth.