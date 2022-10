Coffee Conversations: Sweet Exchange Donates Treats to Northwood Children’s Services

DULUTH, Minn. — Sweet Exchange Owner Lisa Quarles, along with Morgana Kolenda of Northwood Children’s Services, joined FOX21 live in-studio for caramel apple making.

That’s not the sweetest part — Quarles is donating the caramel apples to the Northwood kids for Halloween.

Quarles says its important to give back to the community, especially the kids.