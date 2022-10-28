Continental Ski & Bike Shop Selling Discounted Winter Gear Early

The sale will be going through the weekend of October 28-30

DULUTH, Minn.–With winter around the corner, the snow bunnies down at Continental Ski and Bike are already showcasing their winter sports gear.

Pop up tents are surrounding the parking lot with all their discounted items. Staff brought out the past season gear they’ve gathered to make room as more winter supplies rolls in.

If you’re just learning to ski, or need tips on winter biking, staff were onsite to answer any questions. They say today was a great way for winter sports lovers to get in the spirit extra early.

A sales associate, David Baldus, says “Winters coming here, it comes every year whether you want it to or not. So you should probably have a good attitude about it. I think people, as soon as the leaves do start to fall, kind of start to say ‘okay well what’s my next activity that I’m going to do and how can I make the best of it'”.

Discounted gear will be available for sale throughout the weekend. Before the snow hits the ground, the shop is hosting weekly group bike rides you can participate.

Bikers can gather at the shops First Street location every Wednesday.