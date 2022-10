Daschke’s Late Goal Helps #19 UMD Snap Skid Against #20 Cornell 3 to 2

UMD (3-4) will once again face Cornell on Saturday. Puck drop is at 7:07 PM.

DULUTH, Minn.- It would come down to the final minutes of the 3rd period, but finally UMD was able to get back in the win column on Friday defeating Cornell 3 to 2.

Derek Daschke would light the lamp with just a minute and twenty one seconds to go.

UMD (3-4) will once again face Cornell on Saturday. Puck drop is at 7:07 PM.