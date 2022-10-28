Douglas County Humane Society Hosts Trunk or Treat

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Halloween activities are picking up across the Northland. The Humane Society of Douglas County hosted a trunk or treat event along with a dog and cat costume contest.

In the spirit of Halloween, Staff members were all dressed up handed out candy and treats for the furry friends. Animals in costume competed for a treat basket from Doggo Delicious.

This is the second annual trunk or treat for the Humane Society and organizers say they hope to continue to grow the event for years to come.

“This is only our second annual year so we’re hoping to build on it every year but we’re super excited, we had a great turn out last year, so we’re hoping to just spread the word and have more people that want to come and participate with us, it’s really fun for the staff and the community in general to get out and see all of our animals and have our animals participate, cause that’s why we’re here and what we’re about,” Humane Society of Douglas County Executive Director, Lareasha Connors said.

Pictures that are collected from the costume contest will be posted on the Humane Society’s Facebook page, which will be voted on to determine the winner.