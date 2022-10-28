Haunted Ship Busy for Its Final Weekend

DULUTH, Minn. – The Haunted Ship, one of Duluth’s most popular Halloween attractions, was buzzing with folks ready to be scared on Friday.

A large crowd was lined up all the way down the block outside the William A. Irvin, anxiously anticipating the self-guided tour.

Flickering lights, slamming doors, clowns, and dolls are just a few of the things that add up to the experience.

“I was walking in one of the rooms and then there was a thing, a box, and somebody jumped out from there and I was not expecting that. It was a good experience, I liked it,” said Carmen Nunez after walking through the Haunted Ship.

Time is running out to be scared in the Haunted Ship this year. They will be open for two more nights, Saturday and Halloween.