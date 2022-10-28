No. 5 UMD Women’s Hockey Tops No. 3 Wisconsin in Overtime

DULUTH, Minn.- After falling to the No.1 nationally ranked Ohio State last weekend, the UMD women’s hockey team returned to Amsoil for another top five face-off with No. 3 Wisconsin, Friday Night.

The Badgers scored late in the first period, holding the lead until the final period. Gabbie Hughes tied things up early into the third period, forcing overtime. The Bulldogs rose to the occasion when Nina Jobst-Smith scored her first goal of the season, lifting UMD to a 2-1 OT victory.

The Badgers and Bulldogs will go head to head in Game Two of the series, Saturday at 3 PM.