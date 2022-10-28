No Injuries From Apartment Building Fire in Carlton

CARLTON, Minn. – Multiple families are without their homes after a fire at an apartment building in Carlton.

The Carlton County Sheriff’s Office says the 911 call was made at 3:41 p.m. on Friday, October 28, 2022, at 218 Chestnut Avenue. The caller said an electrical fire had started on the second story in the multi-family apartment complex.

When emergency responders arrived on scene, they noticed smoke coming from the apartment, focused primarily on an entry door to the complex. Crews from Carlton, Wrenshall, Esko, and Cloquet were on scene to put out the fire.

Up to seven apartment units sustained smoke and/or water damage. The Minnesota State Fire Marshall was called to determine an exact cause, which is likely not suspicious.

No one inside the apartment complex was injured as everyone inside was able to get out safely. The American Red Cross is assisting families that are displaced.

Also assisting at the fire scene were the Carlton County Sheriff’s Office, the Carlton Ambulance Service, and Minnesota State Patrol.