Northwestern Football Wraps Up Season with Loss in WIAA Level Two

The Tigers finished 10-1 overall on the season.

MAPLE, Wis.- The 10-0 Northwestern Tigers hosting the 9-1 Aquinas Blugolds in Level Two of the WIAA football playoffs.

The Tigers won the first half going into halftime 16-14. However, the Blugolds dominated the second half, ultimately winning 36-16, to advance to Level Three.

Northwestern went 9-0 in the regular season, claiming conference champions.