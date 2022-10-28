Salvation Army Thrift Store in Superior Hoping to Avoid Closure

With donations rolling in by the truckload, and only three employees, the store needs more volunteers to help put things on the shelf.

SUPERIOR, Wisc.–A thrift store in Superior, Wisconsin may have to close it’s doors for good, simply due to a need for more customers and volunteers.

The Salvation Army Thrift Store is located on Belknap St. in the heart of Superior. Staff tell us they have a consistent clientele of older adults that come in, but they’re really aiming to target younger generations.

They want to remind Northlanders of lower cost options to depend on for buying everyday essentials. When the pandemic hit, the thrift store saw a significant drop in customers, especially the older adults being selective with spending time outside of their homes.

Now the Salvation Army Thrift Store is finding ways to retain those customers while also bringing in new faces.

The store manager, Paula Cummings, says, “Here at Salvation Army we are going back to our core and lowering all the prices. Making sure that its affordable for everybody so that way you have not only money for the clothing or to purchase items here, but you also have money for your food and your other bills”.

Cummings went on to say, “We just need people to know we’re here, we’re here for everybody from the young all the way to the old and everybody in between”.

If you’ve got items to donate, staff recommend calling ahead of time before dropping anything off. Those interested in volunteering can call the Superior Salvation Army Thrift Store directly.