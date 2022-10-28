Solar Plant in Mountain Iron Expanding

MOUNTAIN IRON, Minn.–I started just 13 months ago, and on Thursday people gathered on the Iron Range to celebrate it’s finish.

The Heliene Solar Plant in Mountain Iron was unveiled today with a ribbon-cutting. The newly expanded plant will manufacture solar panels in a facility described as the newest and most automated in the country.

It’s named after a long-time Iron Range lawmaker. The company’s founder and president said the lake Senator David Tomassoni was a driving force is helping to make it happen.

Heliene Founder and President, Martin Pochtaruk said, “The previous owner of the original factory was closing business. So he called to see whether we would take it over. And we did. Within three weeks we were here, we hired everybody, the existing employees. We produced that year three times more than the previous owners ever did. So when we needed a larger building for a new line, I commented that we will eventually need to move because the building was too small. And he said, ‘You’re not going anywhere. We are going to get you the money to build the building for the new line.’ And it took us a year, it took him a year. And you know how he was. He didn’t take ‘No’ for an answer.”.

The expanded facility will employ 60 new workers in an industry that is expected to continue growing. One hope is that it will smooth out the ups and downs of a local economy tied to global factors.

Senator Tina Smith said, “Iron Range families have always wondered what was going to come next. This kind of a project will be different. It will be sustainable for the long run. And it will be a beautiful complement to the tradition and the future of mining in Minnesota.”.

Heliene’s President said solar is expected to generate 50% of energy consumed by the year 2050.