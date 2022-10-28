St. Scholastica Celebrates New Learning Center With Ribbon Cutting

DULUTH, Minn. — The College of St. Scholastica celebrated a new learning opportunity for students with a ribbon cutting Thursday.

The Center for Experiential Learning is a way to connect students with internships, study abroad options, and service-learning opportunities.

They’ll be working with partners across the Northland and have already teamed up with the Duluth Area Chamber of Commerce.

The center is a way to connect students with staff to start their career planning.

Rick Revoir, Dean of Strategic Development said, “It’s a great early opportunity for those students to visit the career services center and to meet with our staff. And you know our staff works on career planning with students and is gonna connect them with employers we have space here on campus. We’ve already had employers over the past month visiting and meeting with our students for mock interviews and also for interviews in general.”

The hope of the center is to connect students with local organizers and employers to keep them in the Northland long after they graduate.