WLSSD Hosts Medicine Cabinet Clean-Out Day Event

DULUTH, Minn. — Friday, the Western Lake Superior Sanitary District hosted a free collection event for people to get rid of unwanted or expired medicine.

“Medicine Cabinet Clean-Out Day” is a way to dispose of your medications properly and keep them out of the hands of vulnerable people and our environment.

The event goes on twice a year and has spaces at participating pharmacies and local law enforcement agencies that you can drop off at.

It is also important to know what to do with your medications before you bring them in.

Ryan Ihrke, Environmental Program Coordinator said, “If you’re bringing your medications in its best to scratch off your name or mark it with a marker but leave the labels on so that we know what we’re dealing with. If you’re not quite sure, just keep it in a plastic bag, write down what you think it is, and we’ll take care of it with a pharmacist here.”

Not only do they have a medication drop off, their Household Hazardous Waste facility has a product reuse station. This is where people can pick-up stained paint and drop-off items such as fluorescent bulbs, and other items you may be unsure how to dispose of.

Similar medication drop-off events are scheduled to take place across the area Saturday as part of National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.