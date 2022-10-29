CAMPAIGN 2022: Minnesota GOP Begin “Heal Minnesota Tour” in Northland; Obama Campaigns for Democrats in Wisconsin

DULUTH & HIBBING, Minn. – While the Halloween season is winding down, campaign season is going strong as Election Day is 10 days away.

The Minnesota GOP began their “Heal Minnesota Tour” in Duluth and Hibbing Saturday morning.

It featured gubernatorial candidate Dr. Scott Jansen, Lieutenant Governor candidate Luke Birk, and other Republican candidates running for local and state offices.

Dr. Jansen and Birk spent their time discussing inflation, public safety, mining, and school test scores.

“Everywhere we go on the campaign trail, whether it’s on the Iron Range, Southern Minnesota, or the Twin Cities, we hear the same thing from Minnesota voters: they want a better education for their children, better economic opportunities, and safer communities,” says Dr. Jansen. “We have detailed solutions to accomplish all of those things to get government out of the way and let miners mine, farmers farm, and teachers teach. After election day on November 8th, we’ll hit the ground running and Heal Minnesota.”

“When I was in Duluth last week, we met with a small business owner that said the number one issue impacting her business was public safety,” says Birk. “Her employees do not feel safe coming to work. Rising crime in our state doesn’t just threaten the safety of our families, it impacts our economy and every facet of our lives. We are proud to be endorsed by the largest organization representing police in Minnesota and we will restore safety to our communities when we’re elected on November 8th.”

Dr. Jansen and Birk are facing the incumbents and DFL candidates, Governor Tim Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan.

Meanwhile, the Democrats in Wisconsin are getting help from former President Barack Obama Saturday.

Obama spoke in Milwaukee to help promote early voting, and highlight the legislation passed by a democratic-controlled Congress over the past two years.

The event was intended to boost support for Governor Tony Evers, who is facing re-election against Republican Tim Michels, and Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes, who is running for U.S. Senate against incumbent Republican Ron Johnson.