Mont Du Lac Hosts Haunt the Hill Event

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Mont Du Lac Resort got into the Halloween spirit this weekend with their first ever ‘Haunt the Hill’ event.

Festivities kicked off Friday and were followed with today’s activities that included pumpkin carving, a kids Halloween costume contest, haunted hayrides, a spooky buffet, and horror movie trivia.

Other activities included Color-Your-Own Mask and live music from Indecent Proposal.

“Last night we had our spook movie, we showed Scooby Doo: Spooky Island, and that was really fun having the families come out here. We had some popcorn. It’s great having people come out here for things that we don’t usually do. So, this is our first year doing the Halloween Bash and I think it’s been successful; people seem to be having a great time,” Mont Du Lac Resort Sales and Marketing Coordinator, Cameron Jardine said.

Festivities wrapped up at 9 PM with an adult costume contest and spooky cocktails.