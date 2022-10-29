No. 3 Wisconsin Women’s Hockey Forces Split with No. 5 UMD

UMD takes on Minnesota in a two game series, starting next Friday. Puck drop is set for 6 PM.

DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD women’s hockey team pulled out the overtime win Friday night over Wisconsin. Game Two, took place Saturday at Amsoil Arena.

Both teams went back and forth through the first two periods, however the Badgers found a rhythm scoring two more to finish the game. Wisconsin forces the split winning 4-3.

