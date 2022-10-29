Prep Football: Esko and North Branch Punch Ticket to Section Championships

Esko will face Pequot Lakes, Thursday at Malosky Stadium. While, North Branch hosts Cloquet, also on Thursday.

ESKO, Minn.- Minnesota prep football section semi-finals took place Saturday.

In section 7AAA undefeated Esko hosted Two Harbors at home. The Eskomos continued to dominate on both sides of the ball, getting the 43-7 win. Esko moves on to the section championship, Thursday at Malosky Stadium against Pequot Lakes. Kick off is set for 7 PM.

Meanwhile in section 7AAAA, North Branch earned the revenge victory over Hermantown, winning 28-20. The Vikings advance to their section championship with Cloquet on Thursday getting the home field advantage. That game is set for 7 PM.