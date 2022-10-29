Renovations Complete to St. Luke’s Rejuvenation Center

A ribbon cutting is held for St. Luke's Rejuvenation Center remodel on October 24, 2022.

DULUTH, Minn. – St. Luke’s recently celebrated the new home of their Rejuvenation Center.

A ribbon cutting was held Monday, October 24, 2022 at their location inside their Medical Office Pavilion.

The $140,000 remodel allows the center to expand its offerings. Services provided include aesthetic procedures, facials, chemical exfoliation, injectable services and massage therapy.

New to the center is the Hydrafacial, which offers a non-invasive treatment that cleanses, extracts and hydrates.

“It’s exciting to offer our services in this new setting that really allows people to relax in comfort while they are receiving care,” says St. Luke’s Aesthetician Michelle Sturm. “We have so many more opportunities to evolve and provide the latest and greatest our industry has to offer in this new space.”

The newly remodeled space also offers patients convenient parking that is free and makes it easy to drop in for services and to purchase products.

Construction was led by the local teams at Scalzo Architects and Donald Holm Construction.

To learn more about the medical spa, click here.